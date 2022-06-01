Fyrirtækjaskrá
ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide Laun

Laun hjá ACI Worldwide eru á bilinu $48,448 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Forritstjóri í neðri kantinum til $274,316 fyrir Sala í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá ACI Worldwide. Síðast uppfært: 9/7/2025

$160K

Viðskiptavinaarrangur
$98.5K
Gagnafræðingur
$106K
Mannauður
$59.7K

Vöruhönnuður
$99.5K
Vörustjóri
$153K
Forritstjóri
$48.4K
Sala
$274K
Söluverkfræðingur
$241K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$101K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá ACI Worldwide er Sala at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $274,316. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá ACI Worldwide er $101,304.

