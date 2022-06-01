Fyrirtækjaskrá
Accion Labs
Accion Labs Laun

Launasvið Accion Labs eru frá $6,474 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Ráðningarfulltrúi í neðri enda til $388,050 fyrir Lausnarhönnuður í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Accion Labs. Síðast uppfært: 8/15/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $17.7K
Gagnavísindamaður
$18.3K
Vörustjóri
$28.7K

Ráðningarfulltrúi
$6.5K
Sala
$244K
Lausnarhönnuður
$388K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$35.5K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Accion Labs er Lausnarhönnuður at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $388,050. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Accion Labs er $28,720.

Önnur úrræði