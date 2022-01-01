Fyrirtækjaskrá
ABB Laun

Laun hjá ABB eru á bilinu $6,349 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Þjónustuver í neðri kantinum til $191,040 fyrir Lausnaarkitekt í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá ABB. Síðast uppfært: 9/8/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $82.9K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $120K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $98K

Gagnafræðingur
Median $39.4K
Fjármálasérfræðingur
Median $9.3K
Endurskoðandi
$53.2K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$114K
Stjórnunarverkfræðingur
$28.6K
Textahöfundur
$45.2K
Þjónustuver
$6.3K
Markaðsmál
$17.9K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$63.5K
Vörustjóri
$151K
Verkefnastjóri
$154K
Sala
$86.8K
Söluverkfræðingur
$50.6K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$32.5K
Lausnaarkitekt
$191K
Tækniforritstjóri
$76.1K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá ABB er Lausnaarkitekt at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $191,040. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá ABB er $63,528.

