Fyrirtækjaskrá
Abacus.AI
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

Abacus.AI Laun

Launasvið Abacus.AI eru frá $69,650 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Sala í neðri enda til $341,700 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Abacus.AI. Síðast uppfært: 8/19/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $83.5K
Vörustjóri
$342K
Sala
$69.7K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Abacus.AI is Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $341,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Abacus.AI is $83,457.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Abacus.AI

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • LinkedIn
  • Lyft
  • Spotify
  • Apple
  • Coinbase
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði