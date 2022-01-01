Fyrirtækjaskrá
AARP
AARP Laun

Laun hjá AARP eru á bilinu $52,260 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT) í neðri kantinum til $201,000 fyrir Vöruhönnuður í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá AARP. Síðast uppfært: 9/7/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $155K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
Median $118K
Markaðsmál
Median $123K

Gagnasérfræðingur
$99K
Gagnafræðingur
$131K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$52.3K
Vöruhönnuður
$201K
Verkefnastjóri
$121K
Lausnaarkitekt
$72.5K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá AARP er Vöruhönnuður at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $201,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá AARP er $120,600.

