Fyrirtækjaskrá
84.51˚
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

84.51˚ Laun

Laun hjá 84.51˚ eru á bilinu $80,400 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Markaðsrekstur í neðri kantinum til $252,000 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá 84.51˚. Síðast uppfært: 9/7/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Gagnafræðingur
Median $123K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $140K

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnaverkfræðingur

Rannsóknarfræðingur

Sala
Median $105K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Vörustjóri
Median $252K
Markaðsrekstur
$80.4K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$241K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at 84.51˚ is Vörustjóri with a yearly total compensation of $252,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 84.51˚ is $131,600.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá 84.51˚

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Genesys
  • Avanade
  • SAS Software
  • Ultimate Software
  • Esri
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði