6point6 Laun

Laun hjá 6point6 eru á bilinu $69,000 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $170,439 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá 6point6. Síðast uppfært: 10/10/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $69K
Gagnafræðingur
$141K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$170K

Lausnaarkitekt
$133K
Algengar spurningar

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in 6point6 è Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $170,439. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in 6point6 è $136,993.

