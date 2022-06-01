Fyrirtækjaskrá
66degrees
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

66degrees Laun

Laun hjá 66degrees eru á bilinu $131,340 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri kantinum til $250,848 fyrir Lausnaarkitekt í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá 66degrees. Síðast uppfært: 9/7/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $138K
Gagnafræðingur
$181K
Vöruhönnuður
$131K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Verkefnastjóri
$181K
Sala
$229K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$219K
Lausnaarkitekt
$251K
Tækniforritstjóri
$179K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at 66degrees is Lausnaarkitekt at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $250,848. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 66degrees is $180,746.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá 66degrees

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Amazon
  • Flipkart
  • Lyft
  • Intuit
  • Microsoft
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði