Fyrirtækjaskrá
3Shape
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

3Shape Laun

Laun hjá 3Shape eru á bilinu $73,469 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Reglugerðarmál í neðri kantinum til $157,326 fyrir Lausnararkitekt í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá 3Shape. Síðast uppfært: 11/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $88.7K
Reglugerðarmál
$73.5K
Lausnararkitekt
$157K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá 3Shape er Lausnararkitekt at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $157,326. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá 3Shape er $88,734.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá 3Shape

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • PayPal
  • DoorDash
  • Dropbox
  • SoFi
  • Google
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði