30SecondsToFly
    30SecondsToFly is a company that is using machine learning and artificial intelligence to revolutionize corporate travel. Their technology, "Claire," is an AI-powered travel agent that books flights and hotels for travelers while learning their preferences and applying travel policies. Claire automates repetitive tasks, allowing human agents to focus on high-touch customer interactions. This improves the customer experience and reduces call center costs. 30SecondsToFly was awarded the $100,000 General Catalyst Award for Travel Innovation 2019, recognizing them as the most innovative and disruptive company in travel.

    http://www.30secondstofly.com
    2015
    31
    $1M-$10M
