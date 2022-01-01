Fyrirtækjaskrá
2U
2U Laun

Launasvið 2U eru frá $64,631 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Verkefnastjóri í neðri enda til $295,764 fyrir Fjármálagreinir í efri enda.

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Software Engineer I $107K
Software Engineer III $159K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Áreiðanleikasérfræðingur

Vörustjóri
Median $133K
Viðskiptagreinir
$123K

Gagnagreinir
$86.1K
Gagnavísindamaður
$199K
Fjármálagreinir
$296K
Mannauðsmál
$127K
Markaðsmál
$150K
Markaðsrekstur
$103K
Vöruhönnuður
$80.9K
Verkefnastjóri
$92.2K
Verkefnastjóri
$64.6K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$144K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$224K
UX rannsakandi
$216K
Algengar spurningar

