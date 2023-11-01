Fyrirtækjaskrá
2degrees
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

2degrees Laun

Laun hjá 2degrees eru á bilinu $42,587 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnafræðingur í neðri kantinum til $100,500 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá 2degrees. Síðast uppfært: 9/7/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Gagnafræðingur
$42.6K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$94.3K
Vörustjóri
$100K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$80.2K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

2degrees şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $100,500 tazminatla Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
2degrees şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $87,256 tutarındadır.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá 2degrees

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Pinterest
  • Lyft
  • Databricks
  • Intuit
  • Stripe
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði