23andMe
23andMe Laun

Laun hjá 23andMe eru á bilinu $48,634 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri kantinum til $305,520 fyrir Markaðsmál í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá 23andMe. Síðast uppfært: 9/7/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
L1 $137K
L3 $203K
L4 $250K
Forritstjóri
Median $170K
Gagnafræðingur
Median $160K

Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$181K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$147K
Fjármálasérfræðingur
$175K
Markaðsmál
$306K
Vöruhönnuður
$48.6K
Ráðningaraðili
$242K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$204K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$269K
Notendaupplifunarrannsóknarmaður
$173K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá 23andMe er Markaðsmál at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $305,520. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá 23andMe er $177,761.

