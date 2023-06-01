Fyrirtækjaskrá
1X Technologies
1X Technologies Laun

Launasvið 1X Technologies eru frá $72,525 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $193,184 fyrir Þjónustusvið í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá 1X Technologies. Síðast uppfært: 8/19/2025

$160K

Þjónustusvið
$193K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$127K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$83.4K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$72.5K
The highest paying role reported at 1X Technologies is Þjónustusvið at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $193,184. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 1X Technologies is $104,998.

