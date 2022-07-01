Fyrirtækjaskrá
1QBit
1QBit Laun

Launasvið 1QBit eru frá $64,264 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $149,250 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá 1QBit. Síðast uppfært: 8/10/2025

$160K

Gagnavísindamaður
$118K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$64.3K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$149K

Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at 1QBit is Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $149,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 1QBit is $117,677.

