17LIVE Laun

Launasvið 17LIVE eru frá $32,536 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Viðskiptagreinir í neðri enda til $63,680 fyrir Vöruhönnuður í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá 17LIVE. Síðast uppfært: 8/23/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $39K

iOS verkfræðingur

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Viðskiptagreinir
$32.5K
Gagnagreinir
$40.5K

Gagnavísindamaður
$50.8K
Vöruhönnuður
$63.7K
Vörustjóri
$41.5K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$58.1K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá 17LIVE er Vöruhönnuður at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $63,680. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá 17LIVE er $41,479.

Önnur úrræði