11:FS Laun

Launasvið 11:FS eru frá $79,395 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $99,494 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá 11:FS. Síðast uppfært: 8/10/2025

$160K

Gagnavísindamaður
$98K
Vörustjóri
$99.5K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$79.4K

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá 11:FS er Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $99,494. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá 11:FS er $98,000.

