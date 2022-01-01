Fyrirtækjaskrá
10x Genomics
10x Genomics Laun

Launasvið 10x Genomics eru frá $92,859 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Umsjónarmaður aðstöðu í neðri enda til $477,375 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá 10x Genomics. Síðast uppfært: 8/19/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $332K

Gæðatryggingarverkfræðingur (QA)

Vélaverkfræðingur
Median $230K
Lífvísindaverkfræðingur
$120K

Gagnavísindamaður
$347K
Umsjónarmaður aðstöðu
$92.9K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$203K
Lögfræðimál
$375K
Markaðsrekstur
$285K
Ljósfræðiverkfræðingur
$219K
Vöruhönnuður
$159K
Vörustjóri
$353K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$214K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$477K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá 10x Genomics er Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $477,375. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá 10x Genomics er $230,000.

