Fyrirtækjaskrá
Zaman International
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns
Helstu innsýnir
  • Leggðu fram eitthvað einstakt um Zaman International sem gæti verið gagnlegt fyrir aðra (t.d. viðtalsráð, val á teymi, einstök menning o.s.frv.).
    • Um

    Zaman International is a non-profit organization that helps marginalized women and children locally and internationally. They provide wraparound services at their Hope for Humanity Center in Inkster, MI, including a food pantry, clothing closet, case management services, and skills training courses. They have served over 215,000 individuals in Southeast Michigan since 1996 and have over 400 community partners. They also provide disaster relief and clean water projects through their Sips of Hope program. Zaman has served over 1.5 million services during domestic disasters and in 15 countries.

    zamaninternational.org
    Vefsíða
    2004
    Stofnár
    56
    Fjöldi starfsmanna
    $10M-$50M
    Áætlaðar tekjur
    Höfuðstöðvar

    Fáðu staðfest laun í pósthólfið þitt

    Gerast áskrifandi að staðfestum tilboðum.Þú færð sundurliðun á bótum í tölvupósti. Læra meira

    Þessi síða er varin með reCAPTCHA og persónuverndarstefna Google og persónuverndarstefna og þjónustuskilmálar eiga við.

    Völdu störf

      Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Zaman International

    Tengd fyrirtæki

    • Dropbox
    • Flipkart
    • Spotify
    • Airbnb
    • Uber
    • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

    Önnur úrræði