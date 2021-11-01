Fyrirtækjaskrá
Starry
Starry Laun

Launasvið Starry eru frá $104,475 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Vélaverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $182,408 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Starry. Síðast uppfært: 8/7/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $114K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$117K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$104K

Vörustjóri
$155K
Verkefnastjóri
$124K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$182K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$119K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Starry is Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $182,408. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Starry is $119,400.

