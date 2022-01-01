Fyrirtækjaskrá
Staples Laun

Launasvið Staples eru frá $26,722 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Sala í neðri enda til $283,575 fyrir Fjármálagreinir í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Staples. Síðast uppfært: 8/7/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $135K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnavísindamaður
Median $98.5K
Sala
Median $26.7K

Vörustjóri
Median $138K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $66.4K

UX hönnuður

Viðskiptagreinir
$119K
Gagnagreinir
$69.7K
Fjármálagreinir
$284K
Markaðsmál
$49.8K
Verkefnastjóri
$96.5K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$40.2K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$175K
Lausnarhönnuður
$145K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$101K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Staples er Fjármálagreinir at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $283,575. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Staples er $99,500.

