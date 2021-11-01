Fyrirtækjaskrá
Societe Generale
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

Societe Generale Laun

Launasvið Societe Generale eru frá $19,083 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $197,040 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Societe Generale. Síðast uppfært: 7/30/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
L1 $19.1K
L2 $27.5K
L3 $25.8K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnavísindamaður
Median $50K
Vörustjóri
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Viðskiptagreinir
Median $20.7K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $56.6K
Verkefnastjóri
Median $82.4K
Gagnagreinir
$62.9K
Fjármálagreinir
$28.6K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$149K
Fjárfestingarbankastjóri
$138K
Lögfræðimál
$189K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$56.4K
Verkefnastjóri
$69.5K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$76.4K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$197K
Lausnarhönnuður
$121K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$69.3K
Tæknilegur höfundur
$40.3K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Den høyest betalende rollen rapportert hos Societe Generale er Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensasjon på $197,040. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuell aksjekompensasjon og bonuser.
Den mediane årlige totale kompensasjonen rapportert hos Societe Generale er $56,488.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Societe Generale

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • ICICI Bank
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Deutsche Bank
  • Bank of America
  • Associated Bank
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði