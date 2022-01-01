Société Générale et Vous Laun

Fyrirtækjaskrá
Launasvið Société Générale et Vous eru frá $9,984 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Mannauðsmál í neðri enda til $219,300 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Société Générale et Vous. Síðast uppfært: 7/30/2025

$160K

Gagnavísindamaður
$46.7K
Mannauðsmál
$10K
Vörustjóri
$219K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$45.8K
Lausnarhönnuður
$27.9K
Algengar spurningar

Den højest betalende rolle rapporteret hos Société Générale et Vous er Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $219,300. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den mediane årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Société Générale et Vous er $45,770.

Önnur úrræði