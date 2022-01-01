Fyrirtækjaskrá
Skillshare Laun

Launasvið Skillshare eru frá $140,000 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Gagnavísindamaður í neðri enda til $235,935 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Skillshare. Síðast uppfært: 7/29/2025

$160K

Gagnavísindamaður
Median $140K
Vöruhönnuður
$152K
Vörustjóri
$231K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$140K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$236K
Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Skillshare er Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $235,935. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Skillshare er $152,235.

