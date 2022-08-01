Fyrirtækjaskrá
Single Grain
Helstu innsýnir
    • Um

    Single Grain is a fully remote results driven digital marketing agency. We've worked with Series A start-ups to tech giants and enterprises, such as Uber, Amazon, and Salesforce.We have a blog, two podcasts, and YouTube channel as a testament to our digital marketing expertise. The podcasts hosted by our CEO, Eric Siu, called Marketing School and Leveling Up amass over 1.5 million downloads/month. We speak at conferences as well as host our own, our blog sees over 350,000 visitors/month, and the Leveling Up YouTube channel has 55,000 subscribers and counting. It's our mission to level up every human by educating and moving the marketing industry forward.

    singlegrain.com
    Vefsíða
    2005
    Stofnár
    45
    Fjöldi starfsmanna
    $1M-$10M
    Áætlaðar tekjur
    Höfuðstöðvar

