Fyrirtækjaskrá
SAIC
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

SAIC Laun

Launasvið SAIC eru frá $40,768 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Gagnagreinir í neðri enda til $651,379 fyrir Vöruhönnuður í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá SAIC. Síðast uppfært: 8/7/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
L1 $83.6K
L2 $103K
L3 $122K
L4 $169K
L5 $220K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Netverkfræðingur

Kerfisverkfræðingur

DevOps verkfræðingur

Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
L1 $56.8K
L2 $93.3K
L3 $119K
L4 $164K
Lausnarhönnuður
Median $220K

Skýjahönnuður

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Gagnavísindamaður
Median $125K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
Median $177K
Skrifstofustarfsmaður
$131K
Flugtæknifræðingur
$84.6K
Rekstrarmál
$142K
Viðskiptagreinir
$75.3K
Gagnagreinir
$40.8K
Rafmagnsverkfræðingur
$230K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$161K
Mannauðsmál
$147K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$121K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$104K
Vöruhönnuður
$651K
Vörustjóri
$191K
Verkefnastjóri
$166K
Verkefnastjóri
$169K
Sala
$124K
Sölutæknifræðingur
$136K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$177K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá SAIC er Vöruhönnuður at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $651,379. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá SAIC er $135,675.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir SAIC

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Cognizant
  • CSG
  • Unisys
  • Perficient
  • NETSCOUT
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði