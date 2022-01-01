Fyrirtækjaskrá
Pacific Life
Pacific Life Laun

Launasvið Pacific Life eru frá $48,124 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Fjármálagreinir í neðri enda til $331,650 fyrir Upplýsingatæknifræðingur í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Pacific Life. Síðast uppfært: 8/6/2025

$160K

Tryggingarstærðfræðingur
Median $148K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $115K
Viðskiptagreinir
$119K

Gagnagreinir
$82.9K
Gagnavísindamaður
$79.6K
Fjármálagreinir
$48.1K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$332K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$254K
Vörustjóri
$218K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$191K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Pacific Life er Upplýsingatæknifræðingur at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $331,650. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Pacific Life er $133,421.

