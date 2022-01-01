Fyrirtækjaskrá
OZON
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

OZON Laun

Launasvið OZON eru frá $6,942 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Markaðsmál í neðri enda til $134,670 fyrir Þjónustusvið í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá OZON. Síðast uppfært: 8/6/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
17 $26K
18 $44.8K
19 $58.9K
20 $59.4K
21 $89.6K
22 $58.7K

Frontend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vélanámsverkfræðingur

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gæðatryggingarverkfræðingur (QA)

Android verkfræðingur

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnagreinir
17 $24K
18 $37K
Vörustjóri
17 $18.1K
18 $58.7K
19 $73.7K
20 $74.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

56 9
56 9
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
20 $66.2K
21 $73.9K
Gagnavísindamaður
18 $39K
19 $56.6K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $26K
Viðskiptagreinir
Median $24.1K
Gagnavísindastjóri
Median $50.3K
Endurskoðandi
$30.3K
Skrifstofustarfsmaður
$101K
Viðskiptaþróun
$18.1K
Þjónustusvið
$135K
Fjármálagreinir
$37.1K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$20.9K
Mannauðsmál
Median $29.5K
Markaðsmál
$6.9K
Verkefnastjóri
$32.3K
Tekjurekstur
$19.2K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$82.5K
Tæknilegur höfundur
$15.7K
Heildarlaun
$19.8K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá OZON er Þjónustusvið at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $134,670. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá OZON er $38,065.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir OZON

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • SelectQuote
  • XING
  • Stewart Title
  • Hays
  • Franklin Templeton
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði