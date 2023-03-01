Fyrirtækjaskrá
National Institutes of Health
National Institutes of Health Laun

Launasvið National Institutes of Health eru frá $74,625 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Viðskiptagreinir í neðri enda til $167,280 fyrir Upplýsingatæknifræðingur í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá National Institutes of Health. Síðast uppfært: 7/27/2025

$160K

Gagnavísindamaður
Median $90K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $150K
Lífvísindaverkfræðingur
$151K

Viðskiptagreinir
$74.6K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$167K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$80.4K
Verkefnastjóri
$157K
Verkefnastjóri
$149K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá National Institutes of Health er Upplýsingatæknifræðingur at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $167,280. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá National Institutes of Health er $149,625.

