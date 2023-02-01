Fyrirtækjaskrá
National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada Laun

Launasvið National Bank of Canada eru frá $52,273 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Gagnagreinir í neðri enda til $135,245 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá National Bank of Canada. Síðast uppfært: 7/27/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $75.6K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Netöryggissérfræðingur
Median $82.5K
Fjármálagreinir
Median $58.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Viðskiptagreinir
$53K
Gagnagreinir
$52.3K
Gagnavísindastjóri
$79K
Gagnavísindamaður
$78.3K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$63.9K
Fjárfestingarbankastjóri
$93.9K
Vörustjóri
$88.4K
Verkefnastjóri
$108K
Verkefnastjóri
$74.7K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$135K
Lausnarhönnuður
$94.3K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$98K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá National Bank of Canada er Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $135,245. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá National Bank of Canada er $79,000.

