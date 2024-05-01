MediaMarktSaturn Laun

Fyrirtækjaskrá
Launasvið MediaMarktSaturn eru frá $6,997 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Sala í neðri enda til $136,923 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá MediaMarktSaturn. Síðast uppfært: 7/24/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $88.2K

Gagnaverkfræðingur

Endurskoðandi
$41.5K
Gagnavísindamaður
$68.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

46 21
46 21
Vörustjóri
$104K
Verkefnastjóri
$41.1K
Sala
$7K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$137K
Algengar spurningar

El rol més ben pagat informat a MediaMarktSaturn és Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $136,923. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a MediaMarktSaturn és de $68,902.

