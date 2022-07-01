Fyrirtækjaskrá
MediaAlpha
MediaAlpha Laun

Launasvið MediaAlpha eru frá $84,575 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Sala í neðri enda til $228,135 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá MediaAlpha. Síðast uppfært: 7/24/2025

$160K

Viðskiptagreinir
$184K
Sala
$84.6K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$228K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

46 21
46 21
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$129K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá MediaAlpha er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $228,135. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá MediaAlpha er $156,475.

