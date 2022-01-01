Fyrirtækjaskrá
Medallia
Medallia Laun

Launasvið Medallia eru frá $68,072 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Verkefnastjóri í neðri enda til $298,500 fyrir Sala í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Medallia. Síðast uppfært: 7/23/2025

$160K

Vörustjóri
Median $193K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $95.7K
Lausnarhönnuður
Median $140K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

45 21
45 21
Rekstrarstjóri
$266K
Viðskiptagreinir
$94.1K
Þjónustusvið
$269K
Viðskiptavinafarsæld
$119K
Gagnavísindastjóri
$239K
Gagnavísindamaður
$119K
Fjármálagreinir
$122K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$241K
Markaðsmál
$167K
Markaðsrekstur
$166K
Vöruhönnuður
$127K
Verkefnastjóri
$119K
Verkefnastjóri
$68.1K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$81.6K
Sala
$299K
Sölutæknifræðingur
$210K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$134K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$227K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Medallia er Sala at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $298,500. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Medallia er $140,000.

