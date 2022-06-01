Fyrirtækjaskrá
Medable
Medable Laun

Launasvið Medable eru frá $120,600 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Tæknileg verkefnastjóri í neðri enda til $333,660 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Medable. Síðast uppfært: 7/23/2025

$160K

Fjármálagreinir
$125K
Vöruhönnuður
$294K
Vörustjóri
$151K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

45 21
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$128K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$334K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$121K
Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Medable er Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $333,660. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Medable er $139,553.

