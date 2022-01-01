Fyrirtækjaskrá
McKinsey Laun

Launasvið McKinsey eru frá $8,033 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Skrifstofustarfsmaður í neðri enda til $467,895 fyrir Stjórnunarráðgjafi í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá McKinsey. Síðast uppfært: 8/4/2025

$160K

Stjórnunarráðgjafi
Business Analyst $122K
Senior Business Analyst $167K
Associate $224K
Senior Associate $224K
Engagement Manager $294K
Associate Partner $468K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Software Engineer I $135K
Software Engineer II $177K
Senior Software Engineer I $214K
Senior Software Engineer II $230K
Principal Architect I $293K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnaverkfræðingur

Viðskiptagreinir
Business Analyst $123K
Senior Business Analyst $175K

Gagnavísindamaður
Data Scientist $151K
Senior Data Scientist $203K
Associate $194K

Heilsugagnafræði

Vörustjóri
Product Manager $205K
Senior Product Manager $229K
Engagement Manager $259K
Principal $238K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $205K

UX hönnuður

Gagnagreinir
Median $130K
Áhættufjárfestir
Median $212K

Tengdur aðili

Greinandi

Lausnarhönnuður
Median $277K

Gagnahönnuður

Skýjahönnuður

Engagement Manager
Median $300K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
Median $275K
Gagnavísindastjóri
Median $223K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
Median $230K
Endurskoðandi
$102K

Tæknibókari

Tryggingarstærðfræðingur
$236K
Skrifstofustarfsmaður
$8K
Rekstrarmál
$216K
Rekstrarstjóri
$313K
Viðskiptaþróun
$342K
Fjármálagreinir
$246K

Áhættugreinandi

Mannauðsmál
$40.5K
Fjárfestingarbankastjóri
$216K
Markaðsmál
$33.8K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$127K
Vöruhönnunarstjóri
$287K
Verkefnastjóri
$161K
Verkefnastjóri
$184K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
Median $130K
Sölutæknifræðingur
$225K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$116K
UX rannsakandi
$129K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá McKinsey er Stjórnunarráðgjafi at the Associate Partner level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $467,895. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá McKinsey er $213,239.

