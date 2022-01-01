Fyrirtækjaskrá
Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment Laun

Launasvið Live Nation Entertainment eru frá $60,388 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Fjármálagreinir í neðri enda til $181,090 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri enda.

$160K

Markaðsmál
Median $80K
Endurskoðandi
$84.6K
Gagnagreinir
$96.5K

Fjármálagreinir
$60.4K
Vöruhönnuður
$121K
Vörustjóri
$181K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$153K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$179K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Live Nation Entertainment is Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $181,090. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Live Nation Entertainment is $108,540.

