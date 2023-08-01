Fyrirtækjaskrá
LINE Laun

Launasvið LINE eru frá $19,962 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Auglýsingatextahöfundur í neðri enda til $73,376 fyrir Gagnavísindamaður í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá LINE. Síðast uppfært: 7/26/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
L1 $41K
L2 $55.2K
L3 $61.3K
L4 $71.4K
Viðskiptagreinir
$59.6K
Auglýsingatextahöfundur
$20K

Gagnavísindamaður
$73.4K
Markaðsmál
$25.1K
Vöruhönnuður
$42K
Vörustjóri
$64K
Verkefnastjóri
$35.8K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$63.9K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá LINE er Gagnavísindamaður at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $73,376. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá LINE er $57,385.

