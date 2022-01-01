L3Harris Laun

Fyrirtækjaskrá
L3Harris
Launasvið L3Harris eru frá $34,387 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Sölutæknifræðingur í neðri enda til $170,833 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá L3Harris. Síðast uppfært: 7/30/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Associate Software Engineer $97.3K
Senior Associate Software Engineer $106K
Specialist Software Engineer $118K
Senior Specialist Software Engineer $139K
Lead Software Engineer $161K
Scientist Software Engineering $171K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Netverkfræðingur

Gæðatryggingarverkfræðingur (QA)

Framleiðsluhugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Kerfisverkfræðingur

Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Associate Hardware Engineer $83K
Senior Associate Hardware Engineer $97.9K
Specialist Hardware Engineer $109K

FPGA verkfræðingur

Radíótíðniverkfræðingur

Vélaverkfræðingur
Associate Mechanical Engineer $82K
Senior Associate Mechanical Engineer $91K
Specialist Mechanical Engineer $110K
Senior Specialist Mechanical Engineer $135K

Rafmagnsverkfræðingur
Median $145K
Verkefnastjóri
Median $81K
Gagnavísindamaður
Median $123K
Verkefnastjóri
Median $150K
Fjármálagreinir
Median $80K
Vörustjóri
Median $98K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
Median $108K
Lausnarhönnuður
Median $155K

Gagnahönnuður

Endurskoðandi
$60.2K
Flugtæknifræðingur
$141K
Viðskiptagreinir
$67.7K
Viðskiptaþróun
$102K
Gagnagreinir
$79.6K
Mannauðsmál
$118K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$148K
Ljósfræðiverkfræðingur
$92K
Vöruhönnuður
$86.4K
Sölutæknifræðingur
$34.4K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$105K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$169K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá L3Harris er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur at the Scientist Software Engineering level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $170,833. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá L3Harris er $106,413.

