Launasvið Kry eru frá $56,457 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $108,340 fyrir Vöruhönnuður í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Kry. Síðast uppfært: 7/25/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $56.5K
Auglýsingatextahöfundur
$72.1K
Vöruhönnuður
$108K

Vörustjóri
$83.2K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$86.8K
Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Kry er Vöruhönnuður at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $108,340. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Kry er $83,248.

