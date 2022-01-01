Fyrirtækjaskrá
Kroger Laun

Launasvið Kroger eru frá $33,446 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Viðskiptagreinir í neðri enda til $211,050 fyrir Markaðsrekstur í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Kroger. Síðast uppfært: 8/7/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Software Engineer $107K
Senior Software Engineer $144K
Advanced Software Engineer $180K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnaverkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
Product Manager $174K
Senior Product Manager $194K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $135K

UX hönnuður

Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
Median $99.5K
Gagnavísindamaður
Median $118K
Verkefnastjóri
Median $170K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
Median $186K
Endurskoðandi
$80.6K

Tæknibókari

Skrifstofustarfsmaður
$50.7K
Rekstrarstjóri
$126K
Viðskiptagreinir
$33.4K
Þjónustusvið
$78.6K
Viðskiptavinafarsæld
$75.4K
Gagnagreinir
$60.3K
Fjármálagreinir
$95.5K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$191K
Markaðsmál
$94.3K
Markaðsrekstur
$211K
Verkefnastjóri
$169K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$74.9K
Sala
$86.7K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$69.7K
UX rannsakandi
$191K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Kroger er Markaðsrekstur at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $211,050. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Kroger er $112,381.

Önnur úrræði