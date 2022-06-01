Fyrirtækjaskrá
Introhive
Introhive Laun

Launasvið Introhive eru frá $51,228 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Verkefnastjóri í neðri enda til $66,257 fyrir Vöruhönnuður í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Introhive. Síðast uppfært: 7/26/2025

$160K

Vöruhönnuður
$66.3K
Verkefnastjóri
$51.2K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$62.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Introhive is Vöruhönnuður at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $66,257. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Introhive is $62,692.

