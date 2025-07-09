Fyrirtækjaskrá
Innova Solutions
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

Innova Solutions Laun

Launasvið Innova Solutions eru frá $7,745 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Rekstrarmál í neðri enda til $54,773 fyrir Upplýsingatæknifræðingur í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Innova Solutions. Síðast uppfært: 8/3/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $37.6K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Rekstrarmál
$7.7K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$54.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
Vörustjóri
$53.4K
Verkefnastjóri
$32.4K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$40K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$48.4K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Innova Solutions er Upplýsingatæknifræðingur at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $54,773. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Innova Solutions er $39,996.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Innova Solutions

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Roblox
  • Intuit
  • Apple
  • Square
  • Snap
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði