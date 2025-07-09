Fyrirtækjaskrá
Indian Institute of Science
Indian Institute of Science Laun

Launasvið Indian Institute of Science eru frá $1,200 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Gagnavísindamaður í neðri enda til $11,293 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Indian Institute of Science. Síðast uppfært: 8/2/2025

$160K

Gagnavísindamaður
$1.2K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$6.7K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$11.3K

Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Indian Institute of Science is Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $11,293. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indian Institute of Science is $6,693.

Önnur úrræði