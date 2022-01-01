Fyrirtækjaskrá
iManage
iManage Laun

Launasvið iManage eru frá $111,362 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Vörustjóri í neðri enda til $231,150 fyrir Sala í efri enda.

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $154K
Þjónustusvið
$139K
Gagnavísindamaður
$125K

Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$121K
Vörustjóri
$111K
Sala
$231K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$127K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$129K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at iManage is Sala at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at iManage is $128,231.

