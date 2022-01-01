Fyrirtækjaskrá
IKEA
IKEA Laun

Launasvið IKEA eru frá $16,478 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Vélaverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $422,100 fyrir Gagnavísindastjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá IKEA. Síðast uppfært: 7/30/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Software Engineer $96.3K
Senior Software Engineer $105K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnavísindamaður
Median $61.2K
Vörustjóri
Median $100K

Vöruhönnuður
Median $107K

UX hönnuður

Endurskoðandi
$85.7K
Skrifstofustarfsmaður
$23.4K
Viðskiptagreinir
$66.6K
Þjónustusvið
$26.6K
Gagnavísindastjóri
$422K
Fjármálagreinir
$83.1K
Iðnaðarhönnuður
$35.8K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$16.5K
Verkefnastjóri
$55.3K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$66.7K
Sala
$50.3K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$31K
Lausnarhönnuður
$77.6K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$109K
UX rannsakandi
$54.8K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at IKEA is Gagnavísindastjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $422,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IKEA is $66,626.

