IHS Markit Laun

Launasvið IHS Markit eru frá $9,944 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Fjármálagreinir í neðri enda til $258,700 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá IHS Markit. Síðast uppfært: 7/30/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Software Engineer $99.2K
Senior Software Engineer $136K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vöruhönnuður
Median $98K
Viðskiptagreinir
$79.1K

Viðskiptaþróun
$84.2K
Gagnagreinir
$83.7K
Gagnavísindamaður
$106K
Fjármálagreinir
$9.9K
Mannauðsmál
$51K
Fjárfestingarbankastjóri
$29.8K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$192K
Vöruhönnunarstjóri
$122K
Vörustjóri
$170K
Verkefnastjóri
$93.5K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$13.4K
Sölutæknifræðingur
$111K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$104K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$259K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$112K
UX rannsakandi
$149K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá IHS Markit er Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $258,700. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá IHS Markit er $101,341.

