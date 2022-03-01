Fyrirtækjaskrá
ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Laun

Launasvið ICICI Bank eru frá $4,231 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Skrifstofustarfsmaður í neðri enda til $32,178 fyrir Viðskiptaþróun í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá ICICI Bank. Síðast uppfært: 7/30/2025

$160K

Vörustjóri
Median $18.5K
Fjármálagreinir
Median $18.5K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $11.4K

Sala
Median $10.1K

Söluþróunaraðili

Netöryggissérfræðingur
Median $12.7K
Gagnavísindamaður
Median $20.2K
Skrifstofustarfsmaður
$4.2K
Viðskiptagreinir
$15K
Viðskiptaþróun
$32.2K
Gagnavísindastjóri
$16.3K
Mannauðsmál
$7.3K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$23.1K
Fjárfestingarbankastjóri
$7.5K
Markaðsmál
$16.5K
Verkefnastjóri
$21K
Verkefnastjóri
$8.6K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$17.1K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$12.4K
Áhættufjárfestir
$22.9K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá ICICI Bank er Viðskiptaþróun at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $32,178. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá ICICI Bank er $16,299.

Önnur úrræði