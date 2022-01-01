Fyrirtækjaskrá
Hiretual
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

Hiretual Laun

Launasvið Hiretual eru frá $111,304 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Vörustjóri í neðri enda til $170,850 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Hiretual. Síðast uppfært: 7/27/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Viðskiptaþróun
$114K
Vöruhönnuður
$129K
Vörustjóri
$111K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$171K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Le rôle le mieux payé signalé chez Hiretual est Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur at the Common Range Average level avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $170,850. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute compensation en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane signalée chez Hiretual est de $121,458.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Hiretual

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Pendo.io
  • DriveWealth
  • Intercom
  • Mastercard
  • Veritas Technologies
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði