Fyrirtækjaskrá
hims & hers
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

hims & hers Laun

Launasvið hims & hers eru frá $140,250 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Fjármálagreinir í neðri enda til $482,575 fyrir Iðnaðarhönnuður í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá hims & hers. Síðast uppfært: 8/5/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $200K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vöruhönnuður
Median $150K
Vörustjóri
Median $205K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

55 9
55 9
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
Median $250K
Viðskiptagreinir
$176K
Gagnagreinir
$171K
Gagnavísindastjóri
$402K
Fjármálagreinir
$140K
Iðnaðarhönnuður
$483K
Markaðsmál
$239K
Verkefnastjóri
$176K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá hims & hers er Iðnaðarhönnuður at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $482,575. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá hims & hers er $200,000.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir hims & hers

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Apple
  • Facebook
  • Microsoft
  • PayPal
  • SoFi
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði