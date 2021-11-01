Fyrirtækjaskrá
Fresenius
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

Fresenius Laun

Launasvið Fresenius eru frá $75,170 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $213,925 fyrir Verkefnastjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Fresenius. Síðast uppfært: 8/1/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Vélaverkfræðingur
$89.6K
Vörustjóri
$156K
Verkefnastjóri
$214K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$75.2K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Fresenius'de bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $213,925 ücretle Verkefnastjóri at the Common Range Average level'dir. Bu, temel maaşın yanı sıra olası hisse senedi ve bonus ödemelerini içerir.
Fresenius'de bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam ücret $122,663'dır.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Fresenius

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Mayo Clinic
  • UPMC
  • Intermountain Healthcare
  • Healthgrades
  • Penn Medicine
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði